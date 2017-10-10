I’m willing to join demonstrations over Kumasi roads – Nana B

General News of Monday, 9 October 2017

Source: ultimatefmonline.com

2017-10-09

Henry Nana Boakye,Deputy Executive Director of NSS <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507595767_25_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS) Henry Nana Boakye popularly called ‘Nana B’, has indicated his readiness to be part of any positive demonstrations over poor road network in the Kumasi Metropolis.



He observed that major roads in Kumasi keep deteriorating anytime residents experience heavy downpour.

According to him, access to the various roads in the Metropolis has been a major concern to motorists.

The Aspiring National Youth Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) said he will not hesitate to partake in any protests that will see new roads to Kumasi.

Speaking with Kwame Adinkra on Abusua Nkommo, he said most of the roads have become death traps for residents calling for proper repairs of the roads to prevent casualties.

Nana B bemoaned the vehicular traffic created by the poor nature of roads whenever it rains adding that lives and properties are always lost in flood waters.

He said most of the roads have been caved in due to flooding calling on the Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah to lobby for repairs.



Nana B suggested to members of NDC to join forces with NPP to lead a united advocacy devoid of partisan politics in giving Kumasi roads facelift.

‘I have been hinted of a plan by a group to embark on a demonstration, I believe this is a positive protest that I have to be a party of. The pothole in front of Asanteman SHS is an eyesore. Kumasi roads are horrible, we need to look for some monies to do proper repairs,’ he stated.