MP for Wa East, Godfrey Tangu Bayon



The Member of Parliament for Wa East, Godfrey Tangu Bayon, has denied reports suggesting he is dead.

There were reports circulating on social media on Tuesday morning claiming that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) law maker had died after battling a short illness.

But Mr Bayon who spoke with Class 91.3FM’s parliamentary correspondent, Ekow Annan, on the development said he was not dead.

He told Ekow Annan that he was on his way to Parliament from his constituency.

