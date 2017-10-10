Ignore false allegations against Osman Ayariga – NUGS

Politics of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

2017-10-10

The attention of the National Executive Committee of the National Union of Ghana Students has been drawn to several publications on your website emanating from Austin Brako Powers.

We wish to state categorically clear that all the publications are false.

We want to put it on records that the above-mentioned name has a personal interest and issues with some executives which motivates him to channel out false allegations to tarnish their image.

Our investigations show that there is no joint account with Fidelity Bank in the name of the National Union Of Ghana Students herein referred as NUGS with Osman Ayariga and Peter Kodjie as joint signatories orany other Bank that can even warrant conniving to withdraw money as claimed by one of the articles.

It is an indisputable fact that our only interest with Peter Kodjie has been to put measures in place and unite the divided union which we inherited and by the grace of God that has been achieved.

We, therefore, urge the entire public to treat the publication as false and the contempt that it deserves. It is obviously an attempt by an individual to tarnish the President’s hard earned reputation and create further tension within the students fraternity for reasons best known to him.

We are seeking legal counsel on the matter and will deal with it appropriately. We encourage all members and stakeholders of NUGS to continuously engage in the battle for students welfare and a united front for a stronger voice to make education a right; not a privilege.

Aluta Continua! Victoria Ascerta!