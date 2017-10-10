I will be president of Ghana in 2024 – Maurice Ampaw

General News of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-10-10

Lawyer Ampaw is preparing to quit his legal profession to venture into politics

Controversial legal practitioner Maurice Ampaw will run the affairs of Ghana in 2025 if all goes according to his plans.

According to him, he is preparing to quit his legal profession to venture into politics as an independent candidate.

He told Lexis Bill in an interview on Drive Time on Joy FM on Monday, he will be the first independent candidate to win an election in Ghana.

“I will be the president of Ghana…look for me 2024. I will be the first president who will not join any major political party. The first independent candidate [to win elections] in 2014,” he stressed.

“All the other parties will have to break up and come and join me,” he added.

Mr Ampaw disclosed that his campaign will focus on helping the poor in the rural areas “and solving people’s problem nationwide.”

Running under the motto: “Truth Stands”, he noted that politicians over the years, with the exception current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, have not been truthful to Ghanaians.

He said his administration will be a truthful one which will deliver on its political promises.