GJA to meet media owners over insurance for staff – Affail Monney

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) will start engagement of various media owners across the country from next week to deliberate on how to institute insurance packages for their workers due to the hazards associated with the job.

The GJA says it will not sit down until disasters occur before it acts. Re-elected President of the Association, Roland Affail Monney, made this known to Onua FM’s Ghana Dadwene on Monday while commenting on the death of a cameraman from Madina-based Net2 TV while he was covering the Atomic Junction gas explosion on Saturday.

The family of the deceased, Mohammed Ashalley, was at the morgue Monday to identify the body. They later proceeded to the Flagstaff House to brief the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, of the demise of Mohammed Ashalley because he reports from the Presidency.

Mr. Affail Monney said what has happened to the journalist shows that “our job is full of risk because we did not expect that”.

He added that one of the items on the agenda of the GJA is the insurance of journalist.

He said already some insurance companies are providing insurance covers for some workers but from next month “we shall meet to have insurance package to cover every media house and its workers”.

“We need to take precautionary measures and we need to do more safety programmes for journalists,” the GJA President added.

