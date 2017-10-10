Ghana Premier League winner to get $30,000

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Information reaching Finder Sports indicates that the Ghana Football Association (GPL) and Premier League Board(PLB) will maintain the $30,000 prize money for the winner of the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League.

Prior to the start of the season, Vice chairman for the Premier League Board (PLB) George Amoako, revealed to The Finder that the prize money for the winner of the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League had not been decided yet.

“It has not been decided yet, how much will be given to the winner of the league this year. We are looking for the money before we can decide how much the winner will take”, he made mention of this in an interview.

Finder Sports can now confirm that the GFA and PLB will maintain the $30,000 awarded to Wa All Stars last season. The prize money will be coming from the coffers of the Football Association.

The prize money for the league had been fluctuating for over two seasons now with AshantiGold the winner for the 2014/2015 awarded with GH 50,000.

The increase in prize money from the 2015/16 season came as a result of the introduction of the new Ghana Premier league trophy which saw an increase of the money by over 100 per cent from GH¢50,000 to GH¢120,000.

Meanwhile, Aduana Stars have taken a commanding lead and look set to win their second league title with two games to end the 2016/17 season.