Ghana needs efficient institutions and refined attitudes to spur development – Consultant

Source: thefinderonline.com

2017-10-09

Ghana needs efficient institutions and refined attitudes to increase productivity

Ghana needs efficient institutions and refined attitudes to increase productivity and spur socio-economic developmental agenda, a management consultant stated in Accra on Friday.

“We need institution that allows mobility, initiative, entrepreneurship, effective competition and equal opportunities. Our economic development initiatives require attitudes such as efficiency, diligence, orderliness, punctuality, honesty and openness to change,” Dr George E. Gyamfi-Osew stated at the Engmann-Kulfio-Datsa Commemoration Lecture 2017.

The lecture, held annually by the Old Boys of Presbyterian Boys Secondary (PRESEC), Legon, was on the theme ‘Unity of Purpose, Mobilizing Odade3s around the globe for National Development’.

Dr Gyamfi-Osew, who is an old boy of the school, further pledged his support for e–agriculture policy to open up more opportunities for the youth who think agriculture in its current state had little to offer in terms of job creation.

According to Dr Gyamfi-Osew, currently, a significant number of Ghana’s youth were ‘digital natives’ and had skills that could be applied to agriculture to transform the sector. “Transformation of the agricultural sector cannot be achieved in the absence of e-agriculture policy underpinned by a strong national e-agriculture vision,” he said.

He said as a country we could not pay lip service to modernizing agriculture if we continue to do things in the usual manner. Dr Gyamfi-Osew recounted that in 2004, government launched an ICT for development (ICT4D) policy, known as Integrated ICT-led economic development framework, which included agriculture.

However, he said the GH¢15 million allocated for the project was paltry, adding that the “money devoted to it tells us that we still underrate agriculture in Ghana.” Dr Gyamfi-Osew said all was not lost yet and the time has come to develop a national policy on the application of ICT to agriculture.

He listed the inability to apply science and technology to solve problems, lack of proper planning, gargantuan corruption, illegal mining, and poor attitude as some of the factors militating against Ghana’s growth.

Dr Gyamfi-Osew, who is also a Director of Operations at the National Lottery Authority, appealed to Ghanaians to embark on critical self-auditing and “desire to re-think our position towards a selfless, realistic and result- oriented transformation”.

He recommended to government to pay attention to industrialisation and agriculture to save the youth from the frustration of joblessness in the country. He called on all Odade3s to continue to contribute their quota effectively in building the country. “If we fail to do that, no one will do that for us”.

Nana Appeanin Kwaframoa II, Krontihene of Akyeam Awisa and chairman of the occasion, said it’s time for alumni associations to turn into think-tanks or pressure groups that would offer suggestions and solutions to national issues.

The Reverend Ebenezer Markwei, National President of Presec Old Boys Association, appealed to the old students to rise up and raise higher the torch of Odade3s for all to see.