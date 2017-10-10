Galatasaray target Kwadwo Asamoah for January transfer

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Turkish giants Galatasaray have confirmed they will come back for Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah in January.

The Ghanaian was on the verge of joining the Super Lig outfit in the summer, but the two clubs eventually failed to agree on the transfer fee.

Nevertheless, with the player eager to join Galatasaray, the Turkish club are ready to submit a new offer in the winter.

“In the end Juventus didn’t want to let him go,” Galatasaray chairman Dursun Ozbek told Fanatik.

“We already had an agreement with Asamoah, and we’ll repeat our offer during the winter transfer window.”

Kwadwo Asamoah will be out of contract in the summer and chances are he will soon be leaving Juventus.

The 28-year-old is no longer considered an important player in Turin, although he did well to amass exactly 100 Serie A appearances since joining from Udinese in 2012.