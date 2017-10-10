Frightening expression from Nana Addo which means all is not well

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507641377_7_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

There’s no doubt in our minds that the minister for power, Boakye Agyarko, remains one of the most forceful and popular ministers in the Akufo-Addo administration but the recent gas explosion at the Atomic Junction in Accra just revealed some subtle issues between the president and the minister.

Taking a closer look at that very picture where Nana Addo was being addressed by Boakye Agyarko, one could see that the president was just not enthused at how the laws are just not working to ensure that filling stations are severely regulated when it comes to improved safety standards.

President Akufo-Addo has revealed that his administration will do everything in its power to ensure that gas explosions are ended.

The surreal and solemn visit by the president saw him make various profound statements over his hunger to have parliament pass new regulations on petrol station that would go a long way to put an end to the menace of such deadly explosions.

“I am resolved in my determination to ensure that such incidents come to a stop in Ghana. We cannot continue with them,” Nana Addo stated.

Nana Addo was accompanied by a delegation from the Flagstaff House which included the minister of power, Boakye Agyarko, who updated the president on recent developments to streamline the petroleum sector.

قالب وردپرس

Comments