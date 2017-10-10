DJ Oxygen begs Kufuor over bribery and fabricated story claims

General News of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of OXY Fm, Mr. Alfred Kwame Larbi aka DJ Oxygen has rendered an unqualified apology to former President John Agyekum Kufuor over comments that some persons within his camp bribed him to fabricate stories about Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo prior to the NPP’s flagbearer contest in 2008.

DJ Oxygen who made the comments a week ago on an Accra-based radio station, received some bashing from supporters of the former President.

Mr Frank Agyekum, his spokesperson expressed extreme dissatisfaction with assertions by DJ Oxygen and warned against persons trying to ingratiate themselves with the current government from using others as footstools for their ambition or for settling personal scores.

Mr. Alfred Kwame Larbi has since rendered an apology stating that he specifically did not mention Kufuor as the one who bribed him.

‘’I did not say that Kufour bribed me. I said, some former appointees of former President Kufour however, I will like to apologise to the former president by saying that he [Kufour] did not bribe me. I apologise to the former president because he was disappointed when he heard that I was the one who made the comments so I humbly apologise to him”, he pleaded