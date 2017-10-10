Development planning must be incorporated in security agenda – Interior Minister

General News of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-10-10

The Minister of Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507664166_879_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Minister of Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery has expressed worry about the lack of proper security planning into the development agenda of the country.

He said, development planning over the years has not done well with issues concerning security which was essential for development.

The Interior Minister said this during an interaction with the Western Regional Minister, Dr Kwaku Afriyie as part of his three-day tour of the Region.

The Interior Minister together with his Deputy, Mr Henry Quartey and other officials from the Ministry is visiting the Region to familarise with the operations of institutions under his ministry including the Police, Prisons, Immigrations, NACOB, NADMO and Fire Service.

At the Regional Police Headquarters, Mr Dery said the current state of one police man to 700 civilians was a damning situation adding, the country ideally needed 56,000 a deficiency of more than 22,799 coupled with the lack of logistics to effectively undertake their operations.

He said the Ministry was mindful of the operational difficulties and has therefore put in place lots of policies to advance their operations.

“We are putting together an insurance package to take care of you and especially officers who fall in line of duty…The Police Council is working on this important issue”.

The minister assured them that issues concerning promotion of officers and men were being looked at and that an advertisement would soon be placed for recruitment into the service.

He also urged them not to meddle in chieftaincy affairs but rather work at promoting law and order in the communities where these issues were major development issues.

Mr Dery noted that security was a collective effort of which the government alone could not bear.

He said the Police service rent allowances and housing problems would soon be addressed.

DCOP Mensah Duku, Regional Police Commander assured the Minister of relative peace in the Region adding that crime rate had significantly dropped but stressed the need for more surveillance to ensure that businesses operated in a peaceful environment.

The Minister who also engaged with the Regional Fire Service, called on the officers to carry out massive public education on the need to avoid stampedes especially during fire outbreaks and other disasters.

“It has come to my notice that it is the rush for lives during disasters that increased loss of lives …let your education centre on these issues”.

ACFO Obeng Dwamena, Regional Fire Officer said fire management continued to be key in their operational mandate.