Chinese man shoots Ghanaian at Wassa

2017-10-09

There was pandemonium at Wassa Akropong in the Wassa Amenfi East District of the Western Region last Friday when some irate youth burnt and vandalized several properties belonging to some Chinese in the area following a reported killing of a Ghanaian by a Chinese businessman.

The news of the death of 29-year-old Nana Buah, also known as Scorpy, which spread throughout the Wassa Akropong area at about 5:30 pm on Friday, incensed the youth to visit their anger on the Chinese.

Various assets, including a casino and hotels being operated by the Chinese, particularly at a place called Shangai City, were said to have been vandalized by the youth who were protesting the death of Nana Buah.

“About 14 cars belonging to the Chinese were burnt. Hotels and casinos operated by them have been vandalized, whilst many other properties have been looted,” a source told DAILY GUIDE.

Possible Cause Of Riot

According to an eyewitness account, Nana Buah accompanied a plumber friend to collect money from a Chinese who engaged him (plumber) to do some work for him (Chinese).

DAILY GUIDE learned that the foreigner was supposed to pay the (Ghanaian) plumber an amount of GH¢150.00 for the services rendered but the Chinese allegedly refused to pay the money, which resulted in a confrontation.

Eyewitnesses asserted that during the exchanges, which occurred near a popular filling station at Wassa Akropong, the Chinese – identified as Jan Gi Hi, 49 – pulled a gun and fired at Nana Buah, killing him on the spot.



DAILY GUIDE gathered that when the youth got wind of the alleged incident they became furious and went on a rampage.

“The situation was really serious because the Chinese are many here and they live differently and since the youth were determined to revenge the death of their colleague, one could see vehicles and other properties belonging to the Chinese set ablaze,” a resident indicated.

It took the intervention of a joint police and military team deployed to the area, as well as the paramount chief of the Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area, Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II and the District Chief Executive for the area, Helena Appiah, to restore calm.

Arrest

A police source told DAILY GUIDE that three other Chinese, together with the alleged killer, were arrested in connection with the incident.



The names of the other three Chinese suspects were given as Chu Chan Jun 34; Li Ju, 33, and Su Soglan, 46; and were taken to the Asankragwa division police in the region for investigations.

Confirmation

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Western Regional Police Command, ASP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, told DAILY GUIDE that at about 5.30 pm last Friday, the police at Akropong received a distress call that a Chinese had shot a Ghanaian to death near a filling station.

She added that the police moved to the filling station but did not see the victim nor the Chinese suspect.



She indicated that the Akropong town folks rushed to the scene and attempted to kill Chinese.

“The youth destroyed properties, burnt six vehicles and vandalized five other vehicles. Police and the Omanhene of the area and some council of elders accompanied the police to the Wassa Akropong Government Hospital and saw a male deceased, Nana Buah, aged 29, in the morgue pending an autopsy,” ASP Adiku said.

“Already there was a team of officers who were deployed to the town on Friday night to control the situation. The Western Regional Police Commander, DCOP Kwesi Duku, and a team of other security personnel also visited the town to assess the security situation,” she told DAILY GUIDE.

Initial reports were that the police were assisting to send the Chinese nationals in the area to Kumasi for their safety, but ASP Adiku said nothing like that happened.

She stressed that the police had commenced investigations into the matter.