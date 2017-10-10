Black Stars could profit from 2018 World Cup failure – Mohammed Polo

Polo claims World Cup failure will help coach Kwesi Appiah re-build a formidable squad <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507642638_73_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Legend Mohammed Polo believes Ghana’s failed attempt to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals could be blessing.

The 1978 Africa Cup of Nations winner claims it will help coach Kwesi Appiah to re-build a formidable squad that can win titles.

Egypt’s 2-1 win over Congo in Alexandria on Sunday secured qualification for the Pharoahs with one match to spare.

Ghana are in third place with six points.

”Yes it is a blessing in disguise, it will give the coach the needed time to prepare for the AFCON 2019 and the World Cup in 2022,” Polo told Ghanacrusader.

”The coach will now plan for that, because it is very important we plan new players will have to come in and a lot of things.”

قالب وردپرس

Comments