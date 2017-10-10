Black Stars B yet to receive WAFU Cup bonus after 16 days

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-10

Players of Ghana’s home-based Black Stars who won the just ended 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations have been left in a state of agony as players were dispatched from camp without their tournament bonuses.

The players who were buoyantly expecting their bonuses before breaking camp were left with massive disappointed when management told them to go home and wait for their bonuses without any definite date.

Deep throat sources from the management of the side who are unhappy with the development disclosed to GHANAsoccernet that the delay is as a result of indecisiveness on the side of the country’s Chief of Staff in releasing the $100k promised the team by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The sad situation has compelled many of the players to express their disgust about the happenings as the management seems to be doing nothing to get the cash released by the Chief of Staff to facilitate payment.

The management of the triumphant side claim the prize money for winning the tournament has been paid by WAFU but they have been waiting anxiously for the cash from the state to drop in order to pay the bonuses for every player.

The management of the side has, however, been split into two with one side claiming the players must be given $5000 while the other side believe the players deserve more since they fought for the trophy.

The players, numbering 18, played to the end of the tournament without winning bonuses with the FA announcing before the tournament that the team is entitled to the entire prize money from the tourney with the federation taking nothing from it.

The situation has left the players in a huge state of uncertainty as they are left in the dark as to when their bonuses will be ready.

Despite the recent situation, a top member of the Black Stars B Management Committee disclosed that the players were supposed to be paid by Tuesday 3rd October.

But 16 days after the lifting the trophy, there is no sign as to when the players will be given the bonuses for their hard fought victory.

Ghana marched on to lift the trophy after a disappointing start to the competition by beating Nigeria 4-1 in the final in a game the Super Eagles were virtually begging the referee to end proceedings.