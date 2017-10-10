Atomic gas explosion: Investigators interrogate traders at the scene

The GNFS says the interrogation is to help assess the extent of damage caused to property <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507624238_391_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Investigators from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) on Monday started taking accounts of traders who prior to last Saturday’s explosion at Atomic Junction, operated their businesses around the area.

The move according to Deputy Public Relations Officer of GNFS, Billy Anaglate is to enable his outfit assess the extent of damage caused to their property and also seek leads into helping them unravel the cause of the deadly blast.

Properties running into several millions of cedis were destroyed following the explosion at atomic junction near Madina in the Greater Accra region.

Traders who operate around the vicinity have started counting their losses and are pleading to government for assistance.

Meanwhile, the GNFS has discounted reports it has made public a preliminary report of the actual cause of the explosion that claimed 7 lives and left 132 persons injured.

Billy Anaglate said what is making rounds on social media involving a supposed Khebab seller is the fiction of some peoples’ imagination and has nothing to do with the GNFS.

He stated that investigations are currently ongoing to establish the actual cause of the explosion but denied the ‘Chinchinga’ account of broadcast journalist and host of Joy Fm’s Super Morning Show, Mr Kojo Yankson calling on the public to accept what he put out there with a pinch of salt.

قالب وردپرس

Comments