AG drops charges against Delta-13

General News of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-10-10

The Attorney General (AG) has advised the police to withdraw the earlier charges leveled against the 13 members of pro-government vigilante group, Delta Force, who chased out the Ashanti regional security coordinator from his office and prefer different charges against them.

The earlier charges of conspiracy to commit crime, assault on public officer, causing unlawful damage have been withdrawn and have now been charged with rioting.

On Tuesday, October 10, 2017, the prosecutor, ACP Okyere Darko, applied for withdrawal of the earlier charges in court based on the advice by the AG.

The KMA circuit court presided over by Mrs Mary Nsenkyire, accordingly discharged the accused after the prosecutor had applied for the withdrawal of the earlier charges.

The police rearrested the suspects and slapped them with the new charge.

All the 13 Delta Force members and their lawyer, Matthew Appiah were in court on Tuesday amidst tight security from the regional police command.

Mr Appiah told Adehye FM’s Elisha Adarkwah, that he is now heading to the regional police command to seek bail for his clients, reiterating that his clients are innocent.

According to him, the case will now be held at the district court looking at the new charge preferred against his clients.

Mr Appiah blamed the police for delaying the case indicating that, if they had sent the case docket to the office of the AG earlier for advice, the case would not have dragged on this long.