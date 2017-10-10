5 shocking disasters that have rocked Ghana during Nana Addo’s administration

General News of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-10-10

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507666059_822_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

President of the republic, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has been in office over the last 10 months with various developmental programs like the Planting for Food and Jobs programs which is expected to have created more than 750,000 jobs.

But with just few months since the president took office, his administration has expressed some devastating disasters which has got some asking; “what exactly could be wrong.

YEN.com.gh has been in all these hard times and we will be sharing with you some of the heart-breaking events that rocked the country.

1. Kintampo Waterfalls Disaster

It all happened when a huge tree mysteriously fell on revelers at the Kintampo Water Fall.

These deceased victims, numbering over 17 were students of the Wenchi Methodist Senior High School and the School of Mines and Natural Resources at Fiapre.

2. Lynching of Captain Mahama

Ghana came to a standstill when an innocent soldier, Captain Maxwell Mahama, got mistaken for a thief and killed by an angry mob.

The death of the captain raised fresh issues over the menace of mob killing.

3. Kotoko team accident

From the lynching of Captain Mahama came the troubling vehicular accident involving the football team of Kumasi Asante Kotoko. The bus had about 35 occupants made up of players and team officials.

The bus is reported to have run into a stationary truck loaded with rice, with registration number AS 7329-13.

4. River turning to “blood”

Residents of the community woke up one Saturday morning to see their river running ‘blood’ red although according to them, the river was fine the night before.

The cause of this change in colour has not been confirmed, however it has been speculated that a chemical component from any of the factories in the area could be a factor.

5. Gas explosions

To crown it all up, one of the major disasters that rocked the country was the recent gas explosion which saw about 7 persons lose their lives in the process.

Nana Addo has expressed shock over the issue as he has called for a concerted effort to ensuring that a national policy on gas stations is effected.