Source: Starrfmonline.com

2017-10-10

Twenty-two people are feared dead in a ghastly accident at Kyekyewere near Suhum in the Eastern region.

The accident occurred around 8 pm Monday night.

The accident occurred when a sprinter bus heading to Accra from Kumasi collided with a Toyota Hiace.

The deceased have been conveyed to the Suhum government hospital.