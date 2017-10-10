2 school kids electrocuted at Agona Duakwa

General News of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-10-10

The kids were playing together at the back of a house when the incident occurred <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507644531_599_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Two school-children, aged between two and five, on Saturday afternoon met their untimely deaths when they were electrocuted by a metal television pole at Agona Duakwa Zongo in the Central Region.

They were Bright Kwesi Nyanful, a Nursery Two kid and Kelvin Boakye, in Kindergarten Two, of Agona Duakwa Islamic Primary School.

The kids were playing together at the back of a house when the incident occurred.

Police Chief Inspector Kyei-Baffour, Agona Duakwa Station Officer, who disclosed this to Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the police had information that two school kids had been killed by the TV pole.

According to Chief Inspector Kyei-Baffour, some residents found the kids lying down under the TV pole unconscious and rushed them to the Agona Duakwa Salvation Army Clinic for treatment.

He said unfortunately, the kids were pronounced dead on arrival by Dr Isaac Adomako, Medical Officer of the health facility.

The station officer said police investigations were still ongoing. He indicated that when the television pole was tested by an electrician, it came to light that it was electrically charged and that that compelled them to switch off the main electricity meter in the house to avoid further mishap.

When Dr Adomako was contacted by GNA, he confirmed that the children were brought in dead and the necessary documentations had been prepared and handed over to the Agona Duakwa police for further investigations.

Officials of the Agona East District of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) had also visited the scene.

Dennis Armah-Frempong, Agona East District Chief Executive (DCE), in the company of other officials, had earlier visited the bereaved families to commiserate with them.

The DCE assured the bereaved families that they would be assisted to give their departed children befitting burial.

Meanwhile, the bodies of Master Bright Kwesi Nyanful and Master Kelvin Boakye have been deposited at the Agona Swedru Municipal Government Hospital for autopsy.