13 members of NPP’s Delta Force charged with rioting

Thirteen members of pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) vigilante group, Delta Force, have been slapped with a new charge; rioting, after an earlier charge of allegedly assaulting a public officer was dropped.

The thirteen were arrested after the group stormed the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council in protest of the appointment of the Regional Security Coordinator.

During a court session in April this year, the 13 were ‘set free’ by their colleagues who stormed the court and disrupted proceedings. But the suspects later turned themselves in, to the police.

They were initially charged by the police for assault on a public officer but that was dropped.

The Attorney-General withdrew that suit, Prosecutor, ACP Okyere Darko told the court.

Acting on the advice of the Attorney-General, the 13 suspects have been re-arrested and brought up on new charge for rioting.

Speaking to JOYNEWS, the lawyer for the 13, Gary Nimako Marfo, however, maintained that his clients are innocent and that the charges against them are “unfounded”.

In the meantime, the 13 are being prepared for court at a date yet to be announced.