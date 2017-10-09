‘We are safe’: Presec Headmistress assures after gas explosion

General News of Monday, 9 October 2017

Headmistress of the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (Presec), Legon, Ms Lady Queene Asiedu-Akrofi has dispelled fears students have been injured in Saturday’s multiple gas explosion that occured close to her school.

The explosions at Madina Atomic Junction, a few meters from the popular boys’ school raised concerns about the safety of students.

The explosion and fire struck at about 7 pm at the Mansco Gas Filling Station and caught an adjacent petrol filling station, setting ablaze many vehicles at a nearby taxi and commercial buses hub.

Hundreds of students at the University of Ghana, and Presec, both schools situated a few meters from the filling station fled for their lives.

However, speaking to Joy News Sunday, Ms Asiedu-Akrofi said no student was affected despite the proximity of the school to the scene of the two blasts.

“Nobody was bruised and hurt or broke their leg. No we are safe. Parents relax, everything is under control. We have put something in place. The psychologists are there. They will be here to talk to them. Not even the students alone, but the community – the parents, the teachers and their families,” she told Joy News.

She said although some of the students left campus in the confusion that followed the blast, they went straight home.

She explains those students who have left the school premises have been contacted through their parents.