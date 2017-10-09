Watch the goosebumps moment when Mohamed Salah sent Egypt to the World Cup

play videoMohamed Salah netted a penalty in the closing minutes sending the Egyptians to the 2018 World Cup <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507590705_636_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Salah scored a 95th-minute penalty to down Congo 2-1, shortly before fans inside the stadium raced onto the streets in scenes of sheer joy and jubilation.

It was far from plain sailing for Egypt, however, as Congo – who’d only collected one point from their first four matches – cancelled out Salah’s opener in the 87th minute.

That leveller made for a pulsating finish in which Egypt substitute Mahmoud Hassan was brought down in the area, meaning it was up to Salah to convert a winning penalty that would have guaranteed World Cup qualification – for the first time since 1990 – with a game to spare. No pressure, then.

Egypt’s star man duly delivered by beating goalkeeper Barel Mouko, sending commentator and fans alike into a frenzy.

