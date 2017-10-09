UPSA sitting on a time bomb; students demonstrate

General News of Monday, 9 October 2017

Students of the University of Professional Studies(UPSA) in Accra have demonstrated against the siting of the SEL fuel station located behind the university.

The students, who demonstrated on their school premises have given the university’s administration up to Friday, October 13, 2017, to do something about the SEL fuel station or hit the streets with series of demonstrations.

Dressed in red bands and attires, they insisted the fuel station poses a danger to their lives.

A spokesperson for the student’s representative council at the university disclosed that about 20 students were injured during the gas explosion at Atomic junction Saturday over a fear induced stampede, and parts of the roofs of some hostel facilities were also burnt.

He added that “the school is in danger if a similar occurrence happens at the SEL fuel station which is located right behind this university. We want the fuel station to be relocated immediately to avoid such a disaster which could completely destroy the school.”

According to the leadership of the students, today’s protest is just a warm-up of what is to come if the school’s authorities failed to act on their demands.

The protest attracted heavy security presence to protect both lives and property.