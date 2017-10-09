UMB continues 45th anniversary celebration with thanksgiving and visit to Chief Imam

Business News of Monday, 9 October 2017

As part of its 45th anniversary celebrations, UMB Bank paid a courtesy visit to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu on Friday, September 29, 2017 and held a Thanksgiving Service on Sunday October 8, 2017.

The UMB delegation that greeted the National Chief Imam was led by Mr. John Awuah, the Chief Executive Officer of UMB. He was accompanied by UMB Executives, Mr. Benjamin Amenumey, Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Felix Date, Director of Enterprise Risk; Ms. Yvonne Botchey, Director Marketing & Communications; and prominent Muslim members of staff to offer special prayers and gratitude to the almighty Allah for seeing UMB through 45 years of banking excellence in Ghana.

Mr. Awuah, commented that on the occasion of UMB’s 45th anniversary, the visit was to strengthen the bond between UMB and the Muslim community as well as to show appreciation and gratitude for their tremendous support over the years.

The UMB 45th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service, which was presided by Most. Rev. Professor Emmanuel Asante, the immediate past Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, was attended by such notable dignitaries as the Deputy Finance Minister, Hon. Abena Osei Asare; the First Secretary of the Japanese Embassy in Ghana, Hiroki Yamashita; Nii Kpobi Tettey Tsuru III, La Mantse; Nanahemaa Adjoa Awindor, Development Queenmother of Afigya-Kwabre District in Ashanti Kingdom; and Nana Agyapomaa II, Kontihemaa of Assin Ngresi. Other guests included customers of UMB, shareholders, UMB Board Members, UMB Foundation members and UMB staff. The event was a moving and emotional one as all in attendance gave thanks and praise to the Lord almighty for making UMB one of the leading banks in Ghana.

Mrs. Elizabeth Zormelo, the Board Chairperson of UMB, opened the Thanksgiving Service by welcoming the guests. She set the tone for the event by emphasizing the Bank’s gratitude for its many blessings, most notably its loyal customers that have helped the bank to reach the milestone of 45 years of banking excellence.

At the Thanksgiving service, Mr. Awuah noted that recent developments in the banking sector rightly demonstrate the daunting challenges that banks in Ghana face daily and stated that: “on this day, we cannot help but express our profound gratitude to God. We give thanks and praises to the Lord for giving us the capacity and the wherewithal to thrive in this competitive industry. Indeed, we continue to succeed due to God’s many blessings and thanks to the Lord almighty we are a strong bank, both spiritually and financially.”

UMB’s visit to the National Chief Imam and its 45th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service are part of a yearlong celebration to highlight and celebrate UMB’s evolution as one of the premier financial institutions in Ghana.

