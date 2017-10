General News of Monday, 9 October 2017

2017-10-09

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers in Ghana



Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers include:

Daily Guide:

7 killed in deadly gas explosion

Chinese man shoots Ghanaian at Wassa

Koforidua river turns ‘blood’

Daily Graphic:

Gas explosion claims 7 lives…132 injured

Prez promises swift action to deal with gas explosions