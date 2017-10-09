Reduce taxes for young entrepreneurs – Richard Abbey to government

Business News of Monday, 9 October 2017

The Events Director of Xodus Communications Limited Richard Abbey Jnr has called on government to reduce corporate taxes on businesses of upcoming entrepreneurs to help them thrive in their ventures.

This according to him, will motivate the private sector to help reduce the unemployment crisis in the country.

“If there is low cut on taxes, if there is some opportunities for the youth in terms of how much they will be paying when it comes to taxes, I think they will be able to go into it,” he said.

In an exclusive interview with www.ghanaweb.com, Mr. Abbey further stated that it was sometimes scary when as a young entrepreneur he has to pay about 25% his profit margin as taxes.

He disclosed that most entrepreneurs are given up on their businesses which is affecting unemployment in the country, therefore, when taxes are reduced and the young entrepreneur gets a friendly environment to operate, it will help improve situations in the country.