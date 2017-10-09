Property lost as fire destroys boys’ dormitory at Asuom Senior High School

General News of Monday, 9 October 2017

Some students of Asuom Senior High School are without a place to lay their head because fire has burnt down a dormitory.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday morning, comes on a heels of a similar fire-related incident at Atomic Junction in Accra.

According to sources, the fire started about 7am, when students were at church. Three rooms were reportedly affected, and several properties were destroyed.

Giving more details on the incident, a tutor at the school claimed that he noticed thick smoke in one of the rooms, as it was close to his residence.

He added that students were called in to help, in order to prevent loss of lives and property. The Ghana Fire Service was also called in to assist; they however showed up after several hours. Despite efforts to help, students and teachers had to halt their efforts as the fire spread and caused more damage.

No injuries or causalities have been recorded but the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.