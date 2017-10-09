Police to remain at explosion site till investigations are over – DSP Abayie-Buckman

General News of Monday, 9 October 2017

The Ghana Police Service has assured traders at Atomic junction that their wares left behind in Saturday night’s chaos are safe.

Director of Police Public Affairs, DSP Sheila Abayie-Buckman says there will continue to be heavy police presence at the Atomic gas explosion site until investigations are over and traders are able to take their wares home.

Speaking to Ghanaweb at the explosion site on Monday, DSP Abayie-Buckman said, “we’re still around because we need to safeguard the properties that people have left here”.

She added that “we’ll continue to be here until everything is in order and then we will give the normal police protection and resume to the normal police activities”.

DSP Abayie-Buckman assured Ghanaians that the police and other stakeholders are doing all that is needed to ensure that life returns to normal as soon as possible.

Traders at the Atomic junction in their haste for safety left behind their wares whilst running away from Saturday night’s gas explosion which claimed seven lives.

Some of the traders said when they returned to the site, most of their wares had been burnt to ashes whilst others had been stolen.

They are calling on the government to come to their aid to enable them recover their lost in the shortest possible time.