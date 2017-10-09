Petitioner withdraws suit against EC boss

General News of Monday, 9 October 2017

Lawyer representing petitioners seeking the removal of the Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson, Mrs Charlotte Osei, has withdrawn an application challenging the legitimacy of the legal representation for the EC Chairperson.

The petitioners sought to challenge the legitimacy of lawyer Thaddeus Sory to represent both the Electoral Commission (EC) and Mrs Osei as a person.

In his submission for withdrawal before Justice Kwaku Ackaah-Boafo, lawyer Julius Opoku Agyei, led by lawyer Kwame Achempong Boateng, said the withdrawal has become necessary because their client, Maxwell Opoku Agyemang, has caused another lawyer to enter appearance on his behalf in the same matter in a different court.

Accra FM’s court reporter, Ama Brako Ampofo, reported on Monday, October 9 that, Justice Ackaah- Boafo, in his ruling, said he is minded to grant the application because there was no rule that stops him from doing same.

The application was thus granted. Lawyer Thaddeus Sory’s application for cost of GHS 50,000.00 after the withdrawal was however rejected by the court and instead, was awarded cost of GHS 4,000.00 in his favour as lawyer for the EC Chairperson.