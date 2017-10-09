Mahama prays for Atomic Junction gas explosion victims

Former President John Dramani Mahama <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507511593_304_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Former President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama has sympathized with victims of yesterday’s catastrophic atomic gas explosion incident with a word of prayer for them.

John Dramani Mahama took to his IG page to show the pain and worry for the victims who experienced such an incident yesterday.

He uploaded a photo with the caption, “My Thoughts and Prayers are with the victims and families of those affected by last night’s gas explosion at the Atomic Junction near Madina.”

“I feel for for their pain. In our own small way , let’s all extend a helping hand to all those affected by the sad incident.”

