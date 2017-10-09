It is not easy but be responsible – North Television CEO tells working Youth

Business News of Monday, 9 October 2017

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of North Television (NTV), Prince Siita Sofo Hissan has advised the youth to be diligent and responsible in everything they do in order to excel.

The 40 under 40 Media category winner said it takes a responsible youth to manage or set up his or her own business as an entrepreneur.

According to him Ghanaians, especially the youth have to be more responsible to take up opportunities and not to blame others when things go wrong.

He said it is important for young people to known that it is not easy but it takes hard work to be an entrepreneur.

“It is not easy, it is not easy so everybody should work hard” he stressed.

He explained entrepreneurship entails hard work to face the setbacks and obstacles that comes with it