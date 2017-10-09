I will foot funeral bill of late journalist – Akufo-Addo

Mohammed Ashiley Yakubu lost his life during the gas explosion at Atomic junction <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507578038_706_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has pledged to personally foot all expenses for the funeral of journalist who died during last Saturday’s gas explosion at atomic junction.

Mohammed Ashiley Yakubu who works with Net Two TV as a cameraman and doubles as a member of the Presidential Press Corps met his untimely death while covering the inferno from the flyover at Atomic Junction during the gas explosion Saturday.

Reports said he rolled over from the Atomic Junction flyover unto the ground at the second explosion in his attempt to capture the tragedy.

The President in his words of comfort to the mother of the deceased, Mary Sackey, said he will personally pay all expenses as far as the funeral is concerned.

The Late Yakubu in line with Islamic custom will be buried tomorrow morning.

