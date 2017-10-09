How Atomic Junction gas explosion saved my marriage – Cheating husband confesses

General News of Monday, 9 October 2017

2017-10-09

The gas explosion at Atomic Junction has so far left seven persons dead

A cheating husband has confessed to yen.com.gh on how Saturday’s deadly gas explosion saved his marriage.

The Atomic Junction gas explosion continues to bring shock and anguish to the very victims who suffered from its devastating nature.

The disaster which is feared to have killed close to 7 persons and injured over 100 victims has seen government express a major resolve to ensure that such a disaster never resurfaces again.

But the disaster has seen victims narrate various sides of their experiences but these experiences have as well attracted some weird revelations especially this one about a young married man who was on his way of breaking his marriage with a “side-chick”.

Kwabena Asiedu reveals to YEN that he had picked up a lady at the mall for fun. But just some few metres away from the Atomic Junction fire, the lady, out of fear and anguish begged him to return her to the mall where they had earlier met and that she was no longer interested in their engagement.

“She begged to let her return. She was scared when she saw the flames in the sky. It was like God was angry at us. We saw death in the face,” he narrated in a shrill voice.

When asked the reason behind him cheating on his wife, Kwabena Asiedu confessed that his wife was on the night shift and that he thought he could spend the night with a different woman but as it turned out, she was home just when he arrived.

“I think God saved me from disgrace because our marriage could have ended right there and then as I was taking this lady along,” he stated.

Many statesmen and celebrities including past president John Mahama, Captain of the Black Stars Asamoah Gyan and Rapper M.anifest have all expressed their condolence to the bereaved families and sent their warm wishes to the burn victims.

Vice president Mahamudu Bawumia has paid a crucial visit to all victims of the tragedy as he has pledged of government’s resolve to fully tackle the issues about the establishment of gas and filling stations at residential areas.