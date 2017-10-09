Gas leakage at Mansco gas filling station ‘normal’ – Survivor

The gas explosion at Atomic Junction has so far left seven persons dead <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507545738_605_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Linda Agyemang, a survivor of the Madina Atomic Junction gas explosion and trader around the Mansco gas filling station has revealed that gas leakage at the facility is not strange to them.

According to her, it has been a normal practice for those who ply their trade around the area to witness gas leakage each time authorities are about to offload a new product for sale.

She told Accra-based Adom Fm that the Mansco gas filling station had gained notoriety for that but they never took it serious until Saturday when the situation became deadly.

“We always know there is a leakage at that particular gas filing station but we don’t take it serious because it doesn’t explode till last Saturday when a driver ran to us informing us of the leakage.

“Initially we didn’t want to run but we listened to his advice and run for our lives and after 20 minutes we heard an explosion. We thought the world was coming to an end”.

Madam Linda Agyemang disclosed that they were warned 20 minutes to the explosion and started fleeing from the scene not because there was an impending explosion but thought the world was coming to an end.

A deadly explosion at the area resulted in the death of 7 persons with 132 injuries recorded according to government communication.

Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) are yet to make public their findings on what caused the inferno but the court of public opinion is pointing fingers to a Khebab seller as the one who triggered the explosion.

