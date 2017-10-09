Gas Explosions: We demand an end to these avoidable disasters – PPP

Politics of Monday, 9 October 2017

Aggrieved Ghanaians are protesting against the government for failing to proactively enact statutory policies against the citing of filling stations across the country.

On the back of Saturday’s Gas explosion at the Atomic Junction, scores of Ghanaians have punched the action button calling on the government to put an end to the fatalities and distraction to life and property.

The massive blast that has claimed the lives of 7 people and subjected 132 victims to various degrees of injuries, has since been greeted with verbal concerns coupled with an online petition, although the Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia who visited the scene on Sunday said the government will act swiftly to stop such accidents in the country.

Members of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) in a statement Monday have also waded in on the aftermath of the accident.

Despite lauding the security services for their timely response to the raging fire, the PPP urged the NPA and EPA among several other stakeholders “to act with a sense of urgency in working to ensure” the safety of every citizen.

PPP SYMPATHIZES WITH VICTIMS OF ATOMIC JUNCTION DISASTER

The Progressive People’s Party is distressed by the loss of innocent lives as a result of the Madina Atomic junction gas explosion.

We express our deep sadness and convey our profound sympathies to all who have been affected by this horrible tragedy and especially to the families and friends of those who have died or were injured.

We ask all Ghanaians to keep the families of the injured in their thoughts and prayers. We share their mourning and sorrow and send them our love and support during this tragic time.

For those injured, we pray and wish for a full and speedy recovery.

We commend the generous efforts of the security services, for responding with such professionalism and care.

As a precaution, we call on the National Petroleum Authority, Environmental Protection Agency, Ghana Standards Authority, Ghana National Fire Service, Town and Country Planning Department, the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to act with a sense of urgency in working to ensure that gas establishments are located 100meters radius away from residential and other business areas.

We demand an end to these avoidable disasters.