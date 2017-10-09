Gas explosion: Zanetor mourns with victims

General News of Monday, 9 October 2017

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Korle Klottey constituency, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has expressed sadness over the loss of lives following a gas explosion in Accra.

Seven people are dead and 132 others have sustained various degrees of injuries in the accident that occurred on Saturday, October 7 at Atomic Junction near Madina in Accra.

“My sincere condolences go to the families of those who perished in the recent gas explosion and wishing a steady recovery to those who sustained injuries or whose properties have been destroyed or damaged,” the MP noted in a Facebook Post on Monday, October 9.

64 persons have been discharged from hospitals with 68 others receiving treatment. Class News gathered that four of the seven deceased who were taken to the Police Hospital were already dead as confirmed to Kwesi Parker-Wilson by DCOP Dr Iddi Musah.

“Four were brought here and they were already dead when they brought them,” he said, adding: “They died as a result of the fire injuries.”

He said the deceased included three males and one female. Two of them have been identified.

A fifth victim, taken to the same hospital, is a fire officer who suffered a fracture in the line of duty and is being treated.

At the 37 Military Hospital, Class News learnt that three people died; one from injuries sustained in the explosion and the other two as a result of being knocked down by a Sprinter bus during the pandemonium after the explosion.

The police have cordoned off roads leading to MANSCO Gas Filling Station, where the explosion occurred.

The statement said: “An investigation has commenced into the cause of the explosion and shall be followed with firm action to forestall similar future recurrences.

“Any injured persons who may have been evacuated from the scene on their own should kindly inform the Ghana Police Hospital of their location,” it added.

The government also directed the general public to cooperate with traffic detours as announced by the police and urged residents who need further assistance to reach NADMO on 0299350000 or 0299350030.