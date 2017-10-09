Gas explosion: Buhari mourns with Ghana

General News of Monday, 9 October 2017

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, has expressed grief as he extended his condolence to Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, over the loss of lives and property in a gas explosion accident.

The Atomic Junction gas explosion on Saturday, October 7 claimed seven lives, with some 132 others sustaining various degrees of injuries in the accident.

In statement on Monday, October 9, Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media & Publicity to the Nigerian President, said: “President Muhammadu Buhari has spoken to President Nana Akufo-Addo to offer heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Ghana on the gas explosions in the Legon suburb of Accra on Saturday, October 7, 2017.”

According to him, President Buhari prayed for those who lost loved ones and friends in the tragedy and wished a speedy recovery for the injured in the telephone conversation.

“The Nigerian leader told his Ghanaian counterpart that his personal thoughts and prayers, as well as that of all Nigerians, are with our Ghanaian brothers and sisters as they mourn their loved ones.

“President Buhari further prayed that Ghanaians, who are known for their extraordinary strength and resilience, will overcome this disaster and rise above the losses the country had suffered in recent times from gas-related explosions,” the statement added.