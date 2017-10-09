Gas Explosion: 20 UG students affected

General News of Monday, 9 October 2017

Stella Amoah, Director of Public Affairs of the University of Ghana, has revealed that 20 students of the university were affected by the gas explosion that occurred at the Atomic Junction in Accra.

The university is a few meters away from the Atomic Junction where the incident happened on Saturday, October 6.

Ms Amoah told Chief Jerry Forson, host of the Ghana Yensom show on Accra 100.5FM on Monday, October 9 that: “20 of our students suffered injuries and they received treatment at the University Hospital.

“16 of them have been discharged and four have been detained for further observation.”

In general, the explosion has so far killed at least seven people and injured 132 others who are being treated at the 37 Military Hospital.

Meanwhile, students of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) are demonstrating against a fuel station nearby, demanding that it be relocated immediately following Saturday’s gas explosion at Atomic Junction in Madina that killed seven people and injured 132 others.

The students said, in a statement issued on Sunday, ahead of Monday’s demonstration, that: “Due to the high number of casualties recorded by some students of UPSA”, the executive council of the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) is declaring the demonstration to bring attention to the matter.

“We, therefore, call on all student leaders, student unions (NUGS, GUPS, USAG, etc) and all media houses to come on board to support the SRC as we embark on a demonstration demanding the immediate closure of the Sel Filling Station situated just behind the university.”

The students were clad in black and chanting: “Sel Filling Station must be closed down.”