Galatasaray announces Kwadwo Asamoah’s deal

Turkish giants Galatasaray have announced that, they have reached an agreement with Juventus for Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah, as they look to secure his services in the January transfer window.

Galatasaray couldn’t agree a fee with Juventus star in the summer as numerous offers were rejected by Italian side but an imminent move looks possible in the winter transfer window.

Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek, however, confirmed that his club have reached an agreement with Galatasaray and that a new offer will be submitted to Juventus in January.

“Juventus did not want to sell him last summer but we already have an agreement with the player and we will make a new offer [to Juventus] in the winter transfer window”, Dursun told Turkish news outlet Fanatik.

Asamoah joined Juventus from Udinese in summer 2014. He had been previously linked with a move to Chelsea in 2015 when his former boss Antonio Conte was appointed Blues manager.

