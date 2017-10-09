Frank Nuttall delighted with Winful Cobbinah’s progress

Winful Cobbinah has scored four goals for Accra Hearts of Oak <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507584386_743_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Frank Nuttall, says he’s impressed with the progress of the Winful Cobbinah as he has exhibited real quality accompanied with hard work in his play.

The 25-year-old midfield gem has been very impressive for the Phobians in the 2016/17 league season having scored four goals so far, which eventually earned him a call up into the senior national team, the Black Stars.

According to the Scottish trainer, Cobbinah is playing with great confidence and has improved his defensive aspect of his play having demonstrated great energy in his play.

“He’s in great shape and full of confidence after the WAFU success. Cobbinah had an outstanding game today especially in the first half having put up an incredible amount of work.

“He showed great energy and did a lot defensively and has improved defensively in terms of his awareness which was good,” Cobbinah said in a post-match interview after 2-1 win over Dwarfs.

Hearts of Oak will travel to Tarkwa as they scheduled to face Medeama on match-day 29 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

