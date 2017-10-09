Fire NPA boss over recurring gas explosions – JOY demands

General News of Monday, 9 October 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-10-09

Alhassan Tampuli, CEO of National Petroleum Authority <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507547002_87_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The independence presidential candidate in the 2016 polls, Mr. Jacob Osei Yeboah has called for the head of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Mr. Alhassan Tampuli for negligence of duty.

According to him, the CEO cannot escape blame for the Medina Atomic Junction gas explosion over the weekend which killed seven and several others injured.

“I am saying emphatically that the NPA boss must resign from his position or be sacked because of what has happened”, Mr. Jacob Osei Yeboah told press men when he visited the scene.

“I also stay not far from this place and when I heard the explosion I realize it is not the siting which is the problem, rather rules and regulations were not followed”, he pointed out.

According to him, not long ago, officials from NPA visited the gas filling station to do safety assessment but they were unable to detect the improper safety measures the authorities of the filling had put in place leading to the accident.

According to him, officials from NPA were aware there were no safety measures at the station but turned a blind eye to ensure the valves and section pumps are working effectively.

Meanwhile, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said, the government will put in measures and turn a deaf ear to arguments against proposed reforms particularly in the sale of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).