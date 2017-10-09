Enforce law on siting of fuel stations – PPP

General News of Monday, 9 October 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

2017-10-09

Nii Allotey Brew Hammond, PPP National Chairman <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507565990_705_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has charged government to immediately enforce the laws regulating the siting of gas and other fuel stations near residential areas.

According to PPP, the enforcement of the laws will end avoidable disasters such as the one Ghanaians were exposed to last Saturday at a gas filling station at Atomic Junction in Accra.

About seven people perished, and 132 sustained varied degrees of injury when the MANSCO gas station exploded.

Some Ghanaians have in the past demonstrated over the siting of fuel stations near their homes, but sector agencies have been silent on such issues.

The PPP in a statement signed by its National Chairman, Nii Allotey Brew Hammond, said: “As a precaution, we call on the National Petroleum Authority, Environmental Protection Agency, Ghana Standards Authority, Ghana National Fire Service, Town and Country Planning Department, the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to act with a sense of urgency in working to ensure that gas establishments are located 100meters radius away from residential and other business areas.”

PPP in the statement also expressed confonlences to the bereaved families and prayed for speedy recovery of those who were injured.

Below is the full statement from the PPP:

PPP SYMPATHIZES WITH VICTIMS OF ATOMIC JUNCTION DISASTER

The Progressive People’s Party is distressed by the loss of innocent lives as a result of the Madina Atomic junction gas explosion.

We express our deep sadness and convey our profound sympathies to all who have been affected by this horrible tragedy and especially to the families and friends of those who have died or were injured.

We ask all Ghanaians to keep the families of the injured in their thoughts and prayers. We share their mourning and sorrow and send them our love and support during this tragic time.

For those injured, we pray and wish for a full and speedy recovery. We commend the generous efforts of the security services, for responding with such professionalism and care.

As a precaution, we call on the National Petroleum Authority, Environmental Protection Agency, Ghana Standards Authority, Ghana National Fire Service, Town and Country Planning Department, the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to act with a sense of urgency in working to ensure that gas establishments are located 100meters radius away from residential and other business areas.

We demand an end to these avoidable disasters.

#AWAKE GHANA.

Signed,

Nii Allotey Brew Hammond

National Chairman