EDGE to address challenges of SMEs in Ghana

Business News of Monday, 9 October 2017

Source: newsghana.com.gh

2017-10-09

The Enhancing Development of Ghanaian Entrepreneurs (EDGE), has hosted an exhibition event at the Accra International conference centre, seeking to improve SMEs’ competitiveness and to address key challenges in the sector by tooling them with the necessary skills and resources to improve their business plans and internal operations and as well as draw a roadmap to strengthen entrepreneurship in Ghana.

According to the Project Manager, Mr. Baba Adongo, EDGE is a new initiative of the ENGINE programme, a multiyear entrepreneurship development agenda implemented by TechnoServe, with funding from UK’s Department for International Development.

The event, he said, was aimed at providing actionable solutions to boost best practices towards firm, level–specific scalable solutions for promoting and deepening entrepreneurship developments in the country.

Mr. Adongo said, the ENGINE programme has made great strides, by providing training for hundreds of entrepreneurs across the length and breath of the country, following a successful launch in April 2014.

Adding that, “many Ghanaian entrepreneurs have also received seed capitals of up to £6,000, through the programme, while many more have been granted a comprehensive aftercare package involving a mix of Business Development Services.

A growing network of 176 ENGINE alumni are already benefitting from essential capital and business development services injected into their operations.

ENGINE has also provided its entrepreneurs with valuable product and business development that enabled the creation of market linkages and broadened their customer base through access to export markets in sister African countries, Europe and the United States of America.”

There was exhibition booths showcasing products and services of entrepreneurs, and as well as many other stakeholders.