Chiefs, politicians, religious leaders frustrates shutdown of illegal fuel stations – Ayariga

General News of Monday, 9 October 2017

2017-10-09

Mahama Ayariga, former Environment Minister

A former Environment Minister under former President John Dramani Mahama has revealed on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM that, when he decided to close down gas and fuel stations without permits under his tenure, he came under pressure from within his own party and prominent people to stop.

The MP for Bawku Central told Kwame Tutu on Rainbow Radio said, many fuel and gas filling stations in the country don’t have permits to operate.

He was responding the gas explosion that occurred at Madina Zongo junction on Saturday and the measures that his office rolled out in curbing explosions when the NDC was in power.

Mr. Ayariga said he personally took steps to shutdown such facilities however, the pressure that came forced him to stall that process. ‘

”Many fuel and gas filling stations in the country don’t have permits. When I decided to close down gas and fuel filling stations without permits, I came under enormous pressure. Colleague politicians, chiefs, religious leaders, family members called me to intervene asking me to stop,’’ he said.

He added there would be enormous pressure when you decide to do the right thing, he stressed. He told the host that in Kumasi there was one fuel station he caused its closure however, they have managed to re-open after the NDC left office.

He bemoaned the number of fuel stations with other facilities including restaurants, cafes, supermarkets, churches among others.

He also recounted how he shutdown one facility in Accra with these facilities and the number of calls I received from top church leaders were enormous, he complained.

‘’We have this problem of you trying to enforce the law and all sort of social forces mitigating against the enforcement of the law,’’ he stated.