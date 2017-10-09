Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply opens office in Ghana

Business News of Monday, 9 October 2017

Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supplied (CIPS), a premier global organisation serving the procurement and supply profession has opened its maiden branch at Labone, in Accra-Ghana.

Dedicated to promoting best practice, CIPS will be providing a wide range of services for the benefit of members and the wider business community.

CIP will help in reducing bottlenecks, combatting corruption, and building capacity in procurement help governments maximize the buying power of their budgets and improve the quality of service delivery to their citizens.

Competitive and transparent public procurement systems is a key element to achieving sustainable development Abena Osei-Asare Deputy Minister of Finance who was present to grace the opening said.

The Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS), formerly the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply, is a United Kingdom-based global professional body working for the purchasing and supply professions.

With an objective of “leading excellence in procurement and supply”, it aims to promote good practice and provides services for the benefit of a procurement community of 115,000 members.