Businesses at Atomic Junction closed down after gas explosion

All economic activities around the Atomic Junction area in Accra, have temporarily come to a halt following Saturday’s explosion at a gas filling station.

Seven people died after the MANSCO Gas Filling Station exploded at Atomic Junction near Madina, leaving about 132 people injured, and seven dead.

Citi Business News’ Jessica Ayorkor Aryee on Monday morning reported that, the police has cordoned the site, halting all economic activities around the area.



According to her “no economic activity is allowed in the area as shops and offices around the place are all closed”.

“The popular taxi station near the explosion site has also been barricaded. Restaurants and small food joints are all closed. Some shop owners who came to open their shops have been turned away,” she added.

She stated that “There is also a heavy police presence here protecting properties and making sure t people do not interfere with the ongoing investigations”.

During the explosion, several traders abandoned their wares, and instead run for their lives. In the aftermath of the explosion, some items that had been partly burnt, and others that had been burnt to ashes, were visible at the scene.



The place will be cordoned for weeks,sources say. This is expected to affect business over the period.

Meanwhile , the Police has said that economic activities will be prohibited in the immediate catchment of the explosion site.

The Director of Operations at the Ghana Police Service, COP Dr. George Dampare, said businesses will not be allowed to operate there.

“It’s a process, so as we continue to investigate the rest of the crime scene, we will be engaging businesses on what to do, and as technical persons we will also advice, and at the appropriate time we will come back and let businesses know when they can resume operations”.