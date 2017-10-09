Atomic Gas Explosion: Traders cry for help

It took about 10 hours for the Ghana National Fire Service to bring the situation under control <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507580586_893_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Traders at Madina in Accra have started counting their losses few days after Saturday night gas explosion at Atomic Junction near Madina.

The plea of the traders come after a gas explosion at Atomic junction in Accra claimed seven lives with over 100 others seriously injured.

Investigation has commenced into the cause of the fire which was allegedly triggered by a leakage from a gas tanker which was discharging its content.

The effect of the massive explosion is slowly spreading in the form of protests against seemingly haphazard siting of gas and fuel stations in residential and densely populated areas.

One trader, Nana Osei who broke down in tears as a result of the losses suffered in the fire incident appealed for government for support’

“I wasn’t around that day and I know God spoke to me that but after I visited the site the next day, I cried because all our livelihoods have been destroyed and we are left with nothing. Government should come to our aid before we all die of hunger” he cried on Adom FM’s Morning Show “Dwaso Nsem” Monday.

Meanwhile, 64 persons have been discharged from hospitals with 68 others receiving treatment.

