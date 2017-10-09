Atomic gas explosion: All governments have failed – Bureau of Public Safety

General News of Monday, 9 October 2017

The gas explosion at Atomic Junction has so far left seven persons dead

The Regional Director of Bureau of Public Safety, Simon Opoku Amankwa, says successive governments have failed as far as the security and welfare of citizens are concerned.

‘’It saddens my heart that governments have done little when it comes to issues on our roads, in our work places and general security issues in the country, what a pity!’’ he cried.

At least seven people have been confirmed dead and 132 injured following Saturday night’s gas explosion at Atomic Junction near Madina. Five cars were also burnt in the process.

President Akufo-Addo has stated that “Cabinet will be meeting on Thursday, [12th October, 2017] and, I believe, out of that meeting, the country will know what our programme is, the comprehensive program we intend to have to bring such incidents to a stop.”

The President stressed that the gas explosion at Atomic Junction “is one too many. We cannot afford anymore.”

Mr. Amankwa believes a lot has to be done to curb the unhealthy situation and advised government to be proactive in solving serious issues that will prevent the nation from national disasters.

‘’We have many security agencies who are willing to help solve such problems but people in authority have not given them the opportunity . We (Public Bureau) offered to help when the Kintampo disaster occurred but they ignored us,”he lamented.