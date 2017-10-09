Akufo-Addo to visit Atomic gas explosion site

General News of Monday, 9 October 2017

President Nana Akufo-Addo is billed to visit the site of a gas explosion at Atomic Junction near Madina later today, Monday 9 October.

The disaster which occurred on Saturday, 7 October killed seven people and injured 132 others.

Ahead of his visit, Nana Akufo-Addo said on Sunday that the country cannot afford anymore gas explosions.

According to President Akufo-Addo, “It is time these incidents came to a stop in Ghana. We cannot continue with them.”

It is for this reason that the President told worshippers at the Tishigu Anglican Church, in Tamale that: “I have asked the Vice President to go back to Accra to see with his own eyes, and that of the Minister for Interior, what has taken place. We are going to have to come out with a clear policy on how to prevent such incidents in the future.”

Fortunately, President Akufo-Addo stated that “Cabinet will be meeting on Thursday, [12th October, 2017] and, I believe, out of that meeting, the country will know what our programme is, the comprehensive programme we intend to have to bring such incidents to a stop.”

The President stressed that the gas explosion at Atomic Junction “is one too many. We cannot afford anymore.”

He, thus, appealed to “everybody involved in the industry to recognise that we all have to make adjustments to be able to guarantee the safety and security of our people, so these things do not happen again.

“I need your support, and the co-operation of the people of Ghana to make sure that the policies that we will be bringing out succeed, so that such incidents become a thing of the past and not of our future.”

President Akufo-Addo urged the Priests and congregation of the Tishigu Anglican Church “to pray for all those who were caught up in the tragedy in Accra yesterday – the dead and the injured people. We pray for their souls, and we pray for their families, that the Almighty will give them comfort and strength in these trying times.”