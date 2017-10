Lucy Quist, Former CEO, Airtel Ghana



The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Airtel Ghana, Lucy Quist has resigned from her position.

She announced her resignation on her Facebook Page on Monday.

The lady who is widely acknowledged as the first Ghanaian female to head a multinational telecommunications company, Airtel Ghana, did not state the reasons for abandoning the ship of the telecom company.

It’s however believed that it has something to do with the merger with Tigo.

